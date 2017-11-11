Ponderosa sweeps Nevada Union for Sac-Joaquin Section volleyball championship
November 11, 2017
SACRAMENTO — Top-seeded Ponderosa swept through Nevada Union’s Lady Miners 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 Saturday to claim the Division II Sac-Joaquin Section volleyball championship at St. Francis High School.
Ponderosa (34-4) won its 12th straight match and in the process claimed its first section volleyball championship since 1987, when the Bruins repeated as Division II champions following a 1986 title.
Nevada Union, the No. 2 seed, fell to 33-14 on the season. The Lady Miners made their first trip to the Sac-Joaquin Section championship round since 2009, when NU also finished as section runner-up.
Next up for both teams will be the California Interscholastic Federation state tournament, opening Northern California bracket play next week.
