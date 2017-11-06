Nevada County Sheriff’s Office: Several animals found in distress, over 300 birds seized
November 6, 2017
From a release:
On November 2, 2017 Nevada County Animal Control performed a welfare check on all of the animals that were located at a business in the 10000 block of Harvest Lane in Rough & Ready. The call was initiated after a piglet had been purchased at the business. The piglet required emergency veterinarian care for an injury that had gone untreated. Officers found a large number of animals in distress and a veterinarian was called out to the scene.
Approximately 360 live birds of various types were seized and approximately 58 deceased birds were seized as evidence. The birds were placed in the care of Animal Place where they will be treated for starvation and tested for disease. We are very thankful for the assistance we received from Animal Place to complete such a difficult task. Criminal charges will be filed with the Nevada County District Attorney's Office.
