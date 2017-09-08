Nevada County prosecutors: Carlee D’Arata pleads no contest to gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated

Carlee D’Arata, accused in the April 15 death of Antonette Thevenin, pleaded no contest on Friday to a count of gross vehicular homicide while intoxicated and is expected to receive a 10-year prison sentence next month, prosecutors said.

The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office had accused D’Arata, 28, of having over the legal limit of alcohol in her system when the ATV she was driving wrecked, killing the 31-year-old Thevenin.

D’Arata was convicted in 2007 of misdemeanor DUI, prosecutors said.

Two other passengers in the ATV received minor injuries, a release states.

D’Arata is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 13.