UPDATE: Timber blaze on Finning Mill Road

Firefighters have responded to a blaze on Finning Mill Road that’s burning in an area filled with timber, Cal Fire officials said.

Authorities responded around 10:15 a.m. Monday to the fire, about three miles from Foresthill Road. The blaze, at a half acre near noon, has the potential to grow to an acre to 1½ acres, officials said.

"There are power lines down and those lines are active," said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

Authorities haven’t yet determined an official cause of the blaze, she added.

No buildings were threatened at the time.