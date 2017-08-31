Nevada County authorities seek help in finding attempted murder suspect Kurt Andrew Collins

Nevada County authorities have identified the man they say is responsible for the 2016 shooting of a search-and-rescue volunteer as Kurt Andrew Collins.

Collins, 61, is wanted for attempted murder and inflicting great bodily injury during the commission of a felony. Authorities claim Collins shot volunteer Steven Wolf as Wolf and two others searched for a missing hiker in the Washington area.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office also wants to speak to Collins in connection with the July 2016 homicide of Michael Mahoney, and the 2003 disappearance of Joseph Charles Murphy, known as Black Dog Joe.

Mahoney’s family has offered a $10,000 reward to anyone providing information that leads to the identification and capture of the person responsible for Mahoney’s death, Sgt. Bob Jakobs said.