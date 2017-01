UPDATE at 9:55 a.m.:

About 360 customers have no power in the Chicago Park area.

PREVIOUSLY POSTED:

Over 1,000 PG&E customers in the Chicago Park area had no power Monday morning.

PG&E reports the outage began at 8 a.m., affecting portions of You Bet Road and Highway 174. It has no estimate for when electricity could be restored.

The cause of the outage is unknown.