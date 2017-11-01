Daylight Saving Time 2017: When does the time change?
November 1, 2017
Everyone must "fall back" this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end for another year.
Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a majority of America will turn their clocks back to 1 a.m.
The change will mean more daylight in the morning. Sunsets will come much sooner each evening.
We’ll "spring ahead" at 2 a.m. March 11, when most Americans will add an hour to their clocks as Daylight Saving Time resumes.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Headline
- Authorities: Red Bluff man leads police on car chase that ends in Nevada County
- Update: Parent shot, teacher freed in school standoff
- Daylight Saving Time 2017: When does the time change?
- Beyond the county: Puerto Rico says it’s scrapping $300M Whitefish contract
- Nevada County authorities seek help in finding attempted murder suspect Kurt Andrew Collins
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County robbery suspect now faces sodomy charge
- Authorities: Red Bluff man leads police on car chase that ends in Nevada County
- THE UNION NOW: Livestreaming from the newsroom
- Grass Valley legend Kenny Bond reunited with his iconic yellow bike
- Charles Benner: Bad news possible for the small cannabis farmer