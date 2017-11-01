Daylight Saving Time 2017: When does the time change?

Everyone must "fall back" this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end for another year.

Daylight Saving Time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a majority of America will turn their clocks back to 1 a.m.

The change will mean more daylight in the morning. Sunsets will come much sooner each evening.

We’ll "spring ahead" at 2 a.m. March 11, when most Americans will add an hour to their clocks as Daylight Saving Time resumes.