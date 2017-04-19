Carlee D’Arata released from jail; DA opts against filing charges against her at this time | TheUnion.com

Carlee D’Arata released from jail; DA opts against filing charges against her at this time
April 19, 2017
In jail for four days on a murder accusation, Carlee Marie D’Arata was released Wednesday afternoon after the Nevada County district attorney opted against filing formal charges against her at this time.
D’Arata, 28, faced charges of second-degree murder, DUI and hit-and-run in the Saturday death of Antonette Thevenin, 31. Authorities said they arrested her that evening, and she remained in the Nevada County Jail until about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
According to jail officials, they must release any person facing charges if no judge orders a probable cause declaration or no initial court appearance occurs.
A judge in D’Arata’s case issued a probable cause declaration within 48 hours of her arrest. That extended her incarceration for at least two court days, Lt. Gary Smith said.
According to Smith, anyone facing charges must appear in court during those two court days. If prosecutors schedule no hearing, the person is released from jail.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Main Headline
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley woman faces murder charge after ATV wreck
- Antonette Thevenin remembered as the ‘glue’ that kept family, friends together
- CHP accuses trio of drug transportation, possession during Nevada County traffic stop
- Hit-and-run charge added in Nevada County ATV death case
- DA: D’Arata should be released soon