Carlee D’Arata released from jail; DA opts against filing charges against her at this time | TheUnion.com

In jail for four days on a murder accusation, Carlee Marie D’Arata was released Wednesday afternoon after the Nevada County district attorney opted against filing formal charges against her at this time.

D’Arata, 28, faced charges of second-degree murder, DUI and hit-and-run in the Saturday death of Antonette Thevenin, 31. Authorities said they arrested her that evening, and she remained in the Nevada County Jail until about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to jail officials, they must release any person facing charges if no judge orders a probable cause declaration or no initial court appearance occurs.

A judge in D’Arata’s case issued a probable cause declaration within 48 hours of her arrest. That extended her incarceration for at least two court days, Lt. Gary Smith said.

According to Smith, anyone facing charges must appear in court during those two court days. If prosecutors schedule no hearing, the person is released from jail.