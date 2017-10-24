Candidate for California Attorney General speaks in Grass Valley today

Retired Judge Steven Bailey will be speaking in Grass Valley at 5:30 p.m. today.

Judge Bailey, a lifelong Republican, was elected twice to the California Superior Court, and recently retired to run for the office of Attorney General in the 2018 election.

Judge Bailey will speak not only on his run for Attorney General, but will also focus on two important issues facing our state: the abuse of criminal justice, and solutions to the mental health crisis.

This monthly Issues and Ideas (I Squared) event, sponsored by the Nevada County Republican Party, will start at 5:30 pm with light refreshments. Please RSVP via email to bhren@nevadacountygop.org to receive more information and the location of this event.

Judge Bailey is endorsed by many elected officials and organizations. To learn more about Judge Bailey, please visit https://www.baileyforag.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/JudgeBaileyForAG/