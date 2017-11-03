Beyond the County: Zucchini mistaken for WWII bomb in Germany
November 3, 2017
BERLIN — A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden. Officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini.
Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by an 81-year-old man.
They said in a statement Friday that officers determined "the object, which really did look very like a bomb" was actually a nearly 16-inch zucchini.
The offending vegetable, which was very dark in color, weighed about 11 pounds. Police believe someone threw it over a hedge into the garden.
Unexploded wartime bombs are unearthed frequently during construction work in Germany, often forcing authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of residents while they are defused.
