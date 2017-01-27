100 years ago in Nevada County: January 1917 | TheUnion.com

The first auto accident of the New Year in Grass Valley happened yesterday morning at 5:30 a.m. when a Hudson Super Six owned by Fred Saulsbury hit a trolley near the Wisconsin hotel.

Fifty-four people were lynched in the U.S. in 1916, 50 of them black, according to the Tuskegee institute in Alabama.

Rain and cold until the 6th, then cool and fair until rain again at the month’s end.

New Year in Nevada City was ushered in quietly though the ringing of bells and exploding of firecracker woke up many.

Nevada was second in gold production for 1916 — Amador County takes first. Amount mined in California in 1916 was $44,484,000, which was $12,000,000 above 1915.

The local Chinese colony celebrates New Years as do the whites — a one day event with firecrackers and a feast — not the several-day long celebration of yore.

The transplanting of human organs will soon be a reality said a Dr. Sadler during a St. Louis meeting of physicians. He said wealthy men will soon take mortgages on the organs of laborers who, if accidentally killed, will have their remains turned over to those who took an option on them.

Many looking to Nevada County for homesites — constant inquiries about the county reaching the Chamber of Commerce.

In New York, a man attempted to wipe his hands on Old Glory as a form of disdain. A big, burly signal-master, attached to a revenue cutter there, knocked the man flat.

Locally, the stork outdistanced the grim reaper in 1916. 84 births to 65 deaths.

Col. William F. Cody — Buffalo Bill — met death in Denver in the same gallant manner he faced it so many times on the plains of the West. He will be buried on Lookout Mountain in Colorado.

The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Hitkenson died at their Kate Hays Street home. He was five days old.

City Marshal Northway said boys have been taking stacked cannon balls from the park and rolling them down the street.

The Entente Allies inform President Wilson that peace at this time is impossible.

Admiral George Dewey, 80, hero of Manila Bay, died in Washington, full of honors.

Grass Valley had 28 fire alarms in 1916. Loss, $22,000; uninsured amount, $9,300.

A German raider sinks 13 vessels in the South Atlantic.

James West, longtime miner, died in Marysville, taking with him the secret of a lost gold ledge near Grass Valley he’d found in the early days. He and two others discovered the ledge but then went their separate ways, agreeing to meet again to mine the find. The other two died and West was unable to get to the ledge because someone had bought the land and wouldn’t let him on it.

Greatest eruption yet — smoke from Mt. Lassen reaches 125 miles away.

Truckee registers 28 degrees below zero — water pipes bursting everywhere.

British Forces in France smash Teuton line making a gain of many yards.

Water situation severe in Grass Valley — too many broken and leaky pipes.

Six Mexicans were killed by two American cowboys near Nogales — they had rustled cattle.

George Wanamake of Grass Valley retires after 47 years of being a volunteer fireman — the oldest in the county, if not the state.

Two aviators, Lt. Col. Bishop and Lt. Robertson, forced down in Mexico, were rescued after 10 days — had only two oranges, two sandwiches and water from the plane’s radiator to subsist on.

A fiend is rampant in Nevada City — entered a stable and mutilated two cows, cutting off the tits. Citizens are aroused.

Auto speeders could forfeit their autos if a bill in Sacramento goes through.

Eleven women called to the 1917 grand jury.

The motor truck is rapidly replacing the army mule. Even officers are abandoning the horse. However, the cowboy, tending cattle in the wide spaces and thick underbrush of the west will prevail.

The Universal film company, working in Truckee, left. No snow.

In France, Simone Pujet flouts law to visit her husband, Andre, in the trenches — he is killed two hours later.

The meanest man in the state broke into the charity box in the Holbrooke Hotel, taking money that was to help build a home for blind girls.

French Lt. George Guynemer downed his 28th German airplane.

Stock for a $75,000 four-story hotel at Main and Church is subscribed.

Vera Roehm and Pearl Eaton have put on boxing matches in the east — some ringsiders say the two are as good as many preliminary fighters.

The high-grade gold ledge found by James West is believed to be on the Ringsiders farm just below Grass Valley on Wolf Creek — Mrs. Benoit remembers West coming there many years ago, asking to search the land.