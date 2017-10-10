Nevada County fire: 2 new blazes spring up

Nevada County firefighters responded this afternoon to two different fires, one of which led to the temporary evacuation of animals from Sammie’s Friends, authorities said.

A quarter-acre file was reported at 12:38 p.m. at Garden Bar and Wolf roads, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

A generator caught fire in a well house at 12:45 p.m. on West Van Tam Way, near Sammie’s Friends, Eldridge said. Workers initial evacuated the animals, though the Sheriff’s Office said at 1:34 p.m. that the evacuation no longer was needed. The county’s Office of Emergency Services later said the blaze was contained.

