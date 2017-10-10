Nevada County fire: 2 new blazes spring up
October 10, 2017
Nevada County firefighters responded this afternoon to two different fires, one of which led to the temporary evacuation of animals from Sammie’s Friends, authorities said.
A quarter-acre file was reported at 12:38 p.m. at Garden Bar and Wolf roads, said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.
A generator caught fire in a well house at 12:45 p.m. on West Van Tam Way, near Sammie’s Friends, Eldridge said. Workers initial evacuated the animals, though the Sheriff’s Office said at 1:34 p.m. that the evacuation no longer was needed. The county’s Office of Emergency Services later said the blaze was contained.
Check back for more information.
