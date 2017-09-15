Lt. Bill Smethers announces candidacy for Nevada County sheriff
September 15, 2017
From a release:
Bill Smethers announces his candidacy for Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator.
Bill Smethers has confirmed that he will run for Nevada County Sheriff. He is the best candidate and is very well suited for the job as he comes with tremendous experience and the right mindset for the Nevada County Community in which he was born and raised.
A 20 year veteran of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Bill has had success in various positions within the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The experience collected over the years provided him extensive knowledge along with the qualifications required to run for Sheriff. Bill currently holds the rank of Executive Lieutenant at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.
This was an easy decision for Bill, He is dedicated to serving his community and is fully committed to protecting the core values of this office. Bill prides himself on his law enforcement and leadership abilities. He promises to be tough on crime and work hand and hand with the District Attorney’s Office and the Courts to make sure we hold people accountable for their actions. Bill will also work closely with local Chiefs of Police and other law enforcement agencies to benefit the needs and concerns of the citizens he serves.
Bill understands that the position of Sheriff is not about one person, it is about mentoring the men and women of the office as well as being visible and responsive to the people. It is teamwork with community, family, businesses and law enforcement.
Bill and his wife Christina raised their family In Nevada County. It is their home and although their children are mostly grown now and some are beginning families of their own, They love our community and Bill is ready to safeguard the neighborhood.
Bill has a trusted track record throughout his career, He knows this community and is ready to take on the responsibilities that comes with the elected post. Bill is very proud and excited to announce his candidacy for Sheriff of Nevada County.
Lt. Bill Smethers, an employee of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years, announced Friday that he will run for sheriff.
Smether’s declaration makes him the third candidate to announce for the position. Former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster and sheriff’s Capt. Shannan Moon already have said they’ll run.
Sheriff Keith Royal has said he intends to retire at the end of his current term.
Smethers, who said he initially intended to retire, opted to run for the county’s top law enforcement job after family, friends and coworkers approached him.
"I have been pushed multiple times by them to run," he said. "I decided to run."
Smethers, currently an executive lieutenant at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, said he’s developed experience the other two candidates haven’t and he intends to bring those skills to the position. He’s served on the county’s Metro Task Force and for the past four years attended daily Sheriff’s Office briefings.
Recommended Stories For You
"I’ve been in the trenches with the troops," Smethers said.
Jeanette Royal, the sheriff’s wife, is an advisor to Smethers’ campaign. The sheriff said he’s made no endorsement at this time.
From a release:
Bill Smethers announces his candidacy for Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator.
Bill Smethers has confirmed that he will run for Nevada County Sheriff. He is the best candidate and is very well suited for the job as he comes with tremendous experience and the right mindset for the Nevada County Community in which he was born and raised.
A 20 year veteran of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Bill has had success in various positions within the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The experience collected over the years provided him extensive knowledge along with the qualifications required to run for Sheriff. Bill currently holds the rank of Executive Lieutenant at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.
This was an easy decision for Bill, He is dedicated to serving his community and is fully committed to protecting the core values of this office. Bill prides himself on his law enforcement and leadership abilities. He promises to be tough on crime and work hand and hand with the District Attorney’s Office and the Courts to make sure we hold people accountable for their actions. Bill will also work closely with local Chiefs of Police and other law enforcement agencies to benefit the needs and concerns of the citizens he serves.
Bill understands that the position of Sheriff is not about one person, it is about mentoring the men and women of the office as well as being visible and responsive to the people. It is teamwork with community, family, businesses and law enforcement.
Bill and his wife Christina raised their family In Nevada County. It is their home and although their children are mostly grown now and some are beginning families of their own, They love our community and Bill is ready to safeguard the neighborhood.
Bill has a trusted track record throughout his career, He knows this community and is ready to take on the responsibilities that comes with the elected post. Bill is very proud and excited to announce his candidacy for Sheriff of Nevada County.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Main Carousel
- Lt. Bill Smethers announces candidacy for Nevada County sheriff
- Beyond the county: Family of black man shot 14 times by police wants charges; Dad let son die in hot SUV to ‘escape’; Hurricane Matthew drenches Haiti and Jamaica with heavy rain
- Beyond the county: Slain officers’ families oppose prison initiative; Refugee kills former co-worker, self; 4 killed on river rapids ride at Australian theme park
Trending Sitewide
- Three go to hospital in Nevada County collision
- Penn Valley pipeline project stalled by discovery of rock, another $1.2 million needed for completion
- Nevada County Supervisors vote to ease restrictions on building second units
- THE UNION NOW: Live streaming from the newsroom
- Fast-food worker charged with trying to kill baby in toilet