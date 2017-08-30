Be adaptable and embrace it

William F Hamilton, CGCS

Director of Agronomy

The only thing constant around here is change. You have to . School has started. Unit 4 drainage has started. Mornings are cooler and leaves are beginning to drop. No wait, leaves never stop falling around here.

All of the golfers have seen the big four-foot plastic pipes going into the ground on hole #15. These pipes are replacing the rotting metal pipes that were installed many years ago. The pipe run will follow the rough line to just past the empty lot. Once there, the pipeline will take a 45-degree left turn toward Ringtail and head through the development.

Based upon their progress to date, I am estimating that the construction crew will be off of the golf course by Friday, Aug. 25. Remember that we will soon have to move the tee blocks forward to protect the crew from errant duck hooks.

Turfwise, we will continue to aerate bad spots on the greens to get bentgrass seed established. The greens in general are breathing a collective sigh of relief from the extreme heat. Fairways and roughs are getting progressively thicker after a good dose of fertilizer.

You can expect to see the aerification season begin with the August coring of the tees. We’ll begin aeration of the tee boxes next week and do three to four per day. This will not significantly affect your play as we can shuffle the markers around.

When the tees are "opened up," we'll be overseeding with perennial ryegrass which will give the tees some winter color.

Speaking of coming attractions, you might want to schedule your "away" games soon. The golf course will be closed to play on Sept. 12–14 for fairway and greens aeration.