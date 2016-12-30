Your View: What our readers want from 2017 | TheUnion.com

We asked in these pages for your thoughts on priorities for the new year, and you delivered. In spades.

The messages flooded our editorial board email queue, telling us where our government and community should focus their attention in 2017. Improved access to high-speed internet, better transportation and building costs all made the list.

The winner, by a large margin, is the Centennial Dam project.

The project, which would create a new reservoir between the existing Combie and Rollins reservoirs on the Bear River, would cost hundreds of millions of dollars. It’s led to packed public meetings and strong opinions on both sides.

“Even if you don’t live next to the river, this effects you. If you drive across the Dog Bar/Bear River bridge. If you spend time by the Bear River Campground. If you pay taxes in Nevada Co. If you believe local government should be transparent. If you care about your neighbors. If you care about the environment. If you love mother nature and all her beauty, you will be AFFECTED!”— Stephanie Sherer

Your emails to us fell mainly into one camp — opposition.

Here’s a sample:

And another:

“We live on the Placer County side of the Bear River near the Recreation Area and have numerous concerns and questions about this project. We have attended public meetings regarding the reservoir and have heard conflicting accounts of project plans.”

— Richard and Stephanie Curin

And just one more:

“Why on earth should we as a community let this massive development swallow our homes and travel routes for such a misguided and inefficient bureaucracy that benefits only a private board of shareholders? By the way, I’d much rather have a Trader Joe’s than a second and third dollar store, but I’m really happy just shopping at our local SPD.”

— Eli Ferrier

Thanks for the segue. The issue of economic development regularly appears in these pages. There’s plenty to argue about, a project that would put three Dollar General stores in our community being among one of the most heatedly debated.

There’s a struggle between keeping the “small town feel” of our community and watching our tax dollars drive down the hill, as Vern and Nora Brackett discuss:

“We need to keep this spending local so that the tax dollars can be used for local services like police, parks and roads. Here is what my wife and I would like to see happen in 2017. New shopping choices in Grass Valley, like the proposed shopping center at Dorsey. We would love to see an In-N-Out Burger there. We need more jobs of all types, new housing and mostly quality rental for our seniors and professionals.”

Holly Bundock provided a lengthy wish list for next year. Funding fire stations, transportation and education all made her list:

“We were told all through the presidential election that community trusteeship and citizen participation in government starts at the local level; that civics and local government develop our next leaders. So what is Nevada County doing to ensure it has a seat at the state and federal table — not just now but 50 years from now?”

Bob Branstrom wants a closer look at governments with unfunded pension liabilities, as well as affordable housing.

And, of course, a focus on the Centennial Reservoir:

“Financing, especially considering deferred maintenance, maintenance on new facilities being taken over from PG&E, and increasing unfunded pension liabilities, is critical. The public deserves answers before the project goes much further.”

Thanks to everyone who submitted their thoughts on priorities for 2017.

And thanks for reading. Have a great new year.