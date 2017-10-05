William Neville: Nevada City annexation questions

As an uninvolved, but interested neighbor of beautiful, historic Nevada City, the recent story in The Union regarding that city's "phased annexation plan" brought several questions to mind:

1. Given Nevada City's demonstrated inability to consistently adequately fund staffing of either its fire or police departments, is it reasonable that LAFCo would seriously consider that city's request for further land annexations?

2. Have the property owners of the Sugarloaf properties and those other areas being considered for "future annexations" been surveyed on the question of annexation by Nevada City and the loss the protection they now receive from those more fiscally stable agencies?

3. Will LAFCo request input on this issue from the agencies surrounding Nevada City who, according to The Union, have, in the recent past been asked for assistance in providing Nevada City residents protective services when Nevada City is unable to fiscally support those services?

4. Would it be more rational to consider disbanding that city and turning over protection of its citizens to the county and/or special districts?

William Neville

Grass Valley