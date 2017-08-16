Terry McLaughlin: Voter fraud or not, well worth a look

Rhode Island — the smallest state in The Union, and the setting for a beautiful July wedding on Narragansett Bay to which I was invited.

Everyone in Rhode Island seems to know everyone else, particularly within their own small communities. And with a population of just over one million citizens, which has barely increased since 2012, it's no wonder. A fellow guest expressed to me that after living in the same house for over 10 years, he was still considered an "outsider" by some of his neighbors.

The territory of the state of Rhode Island is a mere 1,214 square miles, and it is ranked the second-most densely populated state. As I glanced through some of the local newspapers, it occurred to me that Rhode Island could provide a microcosmic sample of issues that plague or bless our entire nation.

One of those issues often debated by citizens and media alike is that of voter integrity. The Providence Journal recently reported that Rhode Island's Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea conducted an audit of the state's voter registry. Gorbea found at least 150,000 nonresidents registered to vote in the state. Of the 781,770 registered voters in Rhode Island in 2016, the nonresidents identified by the Secretary of State's audit represents an astounding 19 percent of all registered voters.

The integrity of our elections and public confidence in the process are fundamental to preserving our democratic republic. We should want to be sure that every eligible American can vote and is not disenfranchised by illegal votes.

Is this voter fraud or simply people who have moved out of the state or have died? The simple fact that almost 20 percent of voters registered in Rhode Island have been identified as nonresidents, but are still carried on the rolls as eligible voters should worry anyone who is concerned about voter integrity. In addition, a study by the Government Accountability Institute found that over 30 percent of Rhode Island's registered voters have no Social Security or Driver's License number on file. While this is not illegal, the Institute states that "confirming the identities of some of these voters is impossible using only the data contained in the state's voter registration system."

The Institute also found more than 15,000 Rhode Island voters registered at prohibited addresses such as UPS Stores or public buildings, in addition to addresses for gas stations, vacant lots, warehouses and the like. The Institute brought some of these cases to the attention of Rhode Island's election officials, providing them a list of 225 voters who were registered at prohibited addresses. Even though Rhode Island's Secretary of State concedes that "having clean voter lists [is] critical to preserving the integrity of our elections and ensuring that elections are fair, fast and accurate," the state did nothing about this problem beyond sending a letter to the voter's prohibited address, refusing to take any further action.

According to the most recent statistics available, there are 146,311,000 registered voters in the United States. If we applied Rhode Island's statistics as a norm and estimated that 19 percent of those voters are actually ineligible or deceased, that would translate to just under 28 million voters! Indeed, a PEW study in 2012 concluded that roughly "24 million voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid or are significantly inaccurate." This 16.4 percent figure from 2012 closely aligns with Rhode Island's data in 2016.

It seems that every time a state proposes purging their registration rolls of deceased or ineligible registrants, screams of outrage are heard with claims of "disenfranchising" or "suppressing" voters. But shouldn't all American voters support an effort to establish clean and accurate voter rolls? This seems like a topic that should easily be met with bipartisan agreement. If voter fraud is as rare as many contend, and if adequate procedures are in place to prevent it from occurring, wouldn't those who make this argument be anxious to provide the data that verifies their assertions?

Would that data verify or refute those claims? In June, a university student in Virginia admitted to registering deceased voters during the 2016 presidential election. He was sentenced to 100 days in jail.

Twelve employees of a voter recruitment organization in Indiana were found guilty of submitting voter registration forms of nonexistent persons in order to meet quotas, and each face a maximum of 2.5 years in jail. The organization was fined $10,000.

The Government Accountability Institute found 45,880 votes cast by individuals whose birthdates were listed as more than 115 years prior to the election. The Heritage Foundation has documented nearly 1,100 proven instances of voter fraud, including cases in which elections were overturned because of proven fraud. Just recently, Los Angeles County officials stated that in LA County "the total number of registered voters now stands at a number that is a whopping 144 percent of the total number of resident citizens of voting age."

Perhaps these examples are an anomaly — the exception and not the rule. Perhaps there is no such thing as widespread voter fraud. But wouldn't we want to know? Should we be incurious about this issue? How many elections have we seen in the past decade that were decided by a few hundred votes? Even if fraud is not a far-reaching problem, it can sway an election.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union.