Terry McLaughlin: Did California just legalize child prostitution? | TheUnion.com

On Sept. 26, Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 1322, declaring “There is no such thing as a child prostitute.”

Senate Bill 1322 became law in California Jan. 1, and it states “Existing law makes it a crime to solicit or engage in any act of prostitution. Existing law makes it a crime to loiter in any public place with the intent to commit prostitution. This bill would make the above provisions inapplicable to a child under 18 years of age who is alleged to have engaged in conduct that would, if committed by an adult, violate the above provisions.”

Before Jan. 1, 2017, it was against the law in California for a minor to solicit or engage in prostitution. Today it is not — and any claims to the contrary are simply not true. An activity that is no longer criminal nor subject to arrest, equals an activity that is legal. Make no mistake — California has legalized child prostitution.

I have no doubt that the California Democrats who supported SB 1322, introduced by State Senator Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles), intended to help minors victimized by prostitution, but they have failed to consider the serious and far-reaching unintended consequences of their actions.

SB 1322 literally puts a target on the backs of youth who are vulnerable to abusers, while tying the hands of law enforcement officials who are trying to remove them from dangerous situations and obtain for them the help and services they need.

Tony Herrera is a California law enforcement officer with over a decade of experience working undercover with prostitution-related cases. In the Jan. 6 issue of the Washington Examiner, Officer Herrera opines that “California has implemented a harmful policy that will cause further exploitation of our state’s most vulnerable children. … Temporary custody and referring juveniles to a county social services agency is not sufficient for disrupting the child sex trade. That requires tools to truly get to the source of child prostitution — by taking down the pimps. … Without the threat of criminal charges, coerced child prostitutes have no incentive to turn in their pimps. By eliminating the jurisdiction of the juvenile delinquency court, California politicians took away tools prosecutors and law enforcement can use to convince a juvenile prostitute to turn in her pimp, get the help she needs, and end the cycle. … The purpose of the juvenile delinquency system is to rehabilitate, not to punish, which is exactly why juvenile records are nearly automatically sealed for most crimes.”

Officer Herrera goes on to state that “There is no amount of spin … that can change the reality that children can now engage in sex for money without fear of reprisal. … Pedophilia is illegal, adult prostitution is illegal, soliciting is illegal — yet the act of child prostitution is now exempted from these laws.”

Jane Creighton, the coordinator of the human-trafficking unit at the office of the Los Angeles County District Attorney told the Los Angeles Times this past fall that law enforcement personnel must be able to arrest minors and keep them in secure facilities, because many of them will not voluntarily leave abusers. Both prosecutors and social workers describe these victims as young and vulnerable, “tied to their abusers through complicated psychological and emotional bonds”, according to the Los Angeles Times. Sean Hoffman, the director of legislation for the California District Attorneys Association echoed those sentiments: “If they can’t keep a victim in a facility long enough for a provider to reach that child with services, then we undermine the efforts of a number of great community-based organizations that are having tremendous success in servicing victims of human trafficking.”

With the enactment of SB 1322, California has now provided pimps and traffickers more incentive to recruit and exploit minors — these prostitutes would be shielded from arrest and would require no bail, and we’ve even given the handlers a marketing tool to appeal to these vulnerable youth by telling them that this is no longer recognized as a criminal act. SB 1322 literally puts a target on the backs of youth who are vulnerable to abusers, while tying the hands of law enforcement officials who are trying to remove them from dangerous situations and obtain for them the help and services they need.

“Right now, the best way to get these young women help, the best way to rescue them from this lifestyle, is by keeping law enforcement involved through the ability to arrest,” said Assemblywoman Kristin Olsen, R-Modesto.

Huntington Beach Assemblyman Travis Allen is drafting legislation to repeal SB 1322 and return to law enforcement and the juvenile justice system the vital tools needed to combat child prostitution. In an article in the Orange County Register on Jan. 6, Assemblyman Allen states “Minors enmeshed in prostitution are victims who need our help to escape a tragic, degrading life. Logical solutions would include increasing penalties for johns and pimps, intensifying law enforcement activity and bolstering rehabilitative services. Instead, SB 1322 empowers pimps and predators to expand their exploitation. Ask yourself which is more valuable to a pimp: a prostitute who can be arrested or one who can’t? Who do underage prostitutes fear more: the police or their pimps?”

For the sake of these vulnerable children, regardless of your political affiliation, I urge you to contact Gov. Jerry Brown c/o State Capital, Suite 1173, Sacramento, CA 95814, and encourage him to support Assemblyman Allen in his efforts to protect California’s youth from this well-intended, but terribly flawed law which, rather than rescuing minors from abuse, only serves to perpetuate their victimization.

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.