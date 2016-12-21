Terry McLaughlin: Christmas traditions make the heart sing | TheUnion.com

Christmas! The very word makes our hearts sing with joy!

Christmas has always been my favorite holiday and I am not ashamed to admit that I love to sing along with the Christmas carols playing in the local stores, the beautifully decorated houses, the colorful Christmas trees shining in the windows I drive past, and the warm memories that always accompany these sights and sounds.

As a child, my family really knew how to celebrate this special and holy season.

The first thing to come out of the storage boxes was a beautiful handmade Nativity scene which my mother carefully displayed in our living room to remind us each day of the true meaning of Christmas.

Most important of all ... I still get up with my family on Christmas morning and head to church to remember and celebrate the birth of that tiny infant that changed the world forever ...

Then a large tree would dominate most of the remainder of the room, and together we would cover it with ornaments collected over decades. Every single one of them had a story and memory connected with it — whether it was my late grandmother’s incredibly ugly red, white and blue ornament, or the misshapen creations that my sisters and I had made by hand as gifts for our parents. My mother insisted on hanging silver tinsel every year, which she would methodically and painstakingly place on the tree, one teeny tiny silver strand at a time — the very definition of patience!

The tree would be surrounded with beautifully wrapped gifts — many of them handmade, and thoughtfully selected to have special meaning to the recipient. In our frugality, we would carefully unwrap those gifts in an effort to save the paper and ribbons for reuse the following year, which could sometimes prove to be difficult, as it is a family joke that none of us can wrap a gift without using yards of adhesive tape — an accusation to which I must still plead guilty.

Food and good cheer were abundant and everyone was welcome in our home — and they would come to join the feasting, the singing, and the laughter. My Godfather would bring along his mandolin, I would grab my guitar, and together we would lead whoever happened to be there in our own renditions of traditional and sometimes not-so-traditional carols. We were loud and boisterous and filled with the spirit of Christmas — these were the best of times.

Anyone with a desire to join our family by marriage was required to experience a Christmas with us. If they could survive with good humor intact, then we all knew it would be a good match!

We witnessed our own Christmas miracle each year when, like Jesus with the loaves and fish, no matter how many people congregated at our home, my mother’s generous spirit and ingenuity managed to stretch whatever we had to feed them all. More importantly, every Christmas morning, dressed in our finest outfits, we would head to church together to celebrate the birth of our Lord, the true reason for this holiday.

We would sing and rejoice, while reminding ourselves that our God appeared on this earth as a helpless infant, needing to be fed and changed and taught just like any other child. The more you think about this, the more staggering it gets. It is impossible to conceive how different our world would be if that birth had not happened. For the millions of people who have lived since, the birth of that tiny infant made possible a new way of understanding life, and a new and better way of living it.

Calvin Coolidge said that “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind.” The goodness and grace and generosity of spirit that stem from that state of mind is the greatest gift imaginable.

While it is rewarding to find or create that “perfect gift” for someone special, the gift of your time, your attention, your empathy, or your kindness will last far beyond the time it takes to unwrap those presents under your tree. I’d like to offer some excellent Christmas gift suggestions, courtesy of author Oren Arnold:

“To your enemy, forgiveness. To an opponent, tolerance. To a friend, your heart. To a customer, service. To all, charity. To every child, a good example. To yourself, respect.”

Thankfully, there are some things that never change throughout our lives. Christmas is still my favorite holiday, and the first item I remove from our storage boxes is still a Nativity scene, although not as elaborate and impressive as the one my mother cherished.

It still takes many hours to decorate our Christmas tree, because with each ornament unwrapped, a memory surfaces — some of which make me laugh out loud and others of which bring tears to my eyes. There is no longer any silver tinsel on our tree, as I have never had the saintly patience of my mother.

Our tree is still surrounded by beautifully wrapped gifts, most of which are still handmade, (or purchased locally in a deliberate effort to support our community), and all are specially selected for the recipient.

Most important of all, no matter where I am spending the holiday, I still get up with my family on Christmas morning and head to church to remember and celebrate the birth of that tiny infant that changed the world forever, and to sing and share the joy with those around me.

Christmas! May your hearts, too, be filled with joy!

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com.