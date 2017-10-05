Scott McLaughlin: No longer an NFL fan

My message to the NFL: I am 61 years old and have been an NFL fan all my life. Until now.

With my beloved Chargers leaving San Diego and the Raiders headed to Las Vegas, I realize that fan loyalty means exactly zero to team owners or management.

The disgusting and ridiculous behavior of NFL players on and off the field angers me to the point of revulsion. The kneeling during the national anthem is nothing more than an attention-getting device by a few malcontents.

Professional football players are employees and should be required to adhere to a code of conduct when representing their teams. Unfortunately, team owners have also been caught up in the insane level of politically correct behavior that is sweeping the nation. Fans are left in the dust, along with the remnants of a once-great sport.

Well, this is one fan who is finished with the NFL and all it represents.

Wake up owners! Your fan base is diminishing and your relevance all but disappearing.

Recommended Stories For You

Scott McLaughlin

Nevada City