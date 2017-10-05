Rich Howell: Look what LaMalfa has been up to

Republicans, pause a moment to ponder what you're representative in Congress has been up to lately.

Doug LaMalfa has committed himself to the purely political stance of repealing the Affordable Care Act, even though Congressional Republicans have no viable plan for replacement. This will commit us all to higher and higher premiums from insurance companies who have a vested interest in those high premiums.

He put himself on record as endorsing the tax cut which will be a windfall for billionaires and corporations, throw a bone to the middle class, and saddle our children and grandchildren with trillions and trillions of dollars of additional national debt. The "giving to the rich" to stimulate jobs excuse has been discredited repeatedly, but LaMalfa tosses it at us yet again. It's an ever-so-blatant attempt of the very rich to rob the cookie jar.

And finally, your representative just signed on as a co-sponsor of a bill to legalize silencers on guns, a bill opposed by police officers as further endangering our police on the street. Mr. LaMalfa, though, ignores public safety in service to corporate donors' profits.

Will you be safer on the streets?

Rich Howell

Nevada City