Our View: Time for a closer look at cannabis | TheUnion.com

In the eighth grade one of our editorial board members received a book titled “Marijuana: Time for a Closer Look.”

First published in 1980, the book is filled with facts and pictures showing what happens when youth get wrapped up in marijuana.

The book is sadly out of date and contains some inaccuracies. Despite those issues, let’s be clear: No one here is advocating that children and teens should use marijuana.

The book’s veracity, however, must be examined before making decisions based on it.

We have the chance to pen our own story, writing the book that details how we deal with local and state issues that continue to change.

As the book has aged, we’ve discovered that cannabis does have some medicinal uses.

Also, no one uses the word “lid” anymore when referring to a quantity of marijuana. Chalk that up to changing times.

We, as a community, also must change. We’ve been in the process for the past few years of setting aside those old books in favor of new, updated ones. A better understanding of science, and an evolving electorate, has brought us here.

It’s been a struggle, and will continue to be. It’s how any change with our government should occur — all sides weighing in, allowing give and take to create a compromise no one likes but everyone can live with.

Now we’re at the cusp of the next stage of change. Nevada County has received applications from 16 groups that want to serve as its cannabis consultant. The group that’s chosen will help a county subcommittee pick members for an advisory group and lead meetings of that panel. It’ll develop recommendations that will help shape the Board of Supervisors’ permanent cultivation ordinance.

The county’s purchasing agent can decide who gets the consulting job if the contract price is under $25,000. Supervisors, however, can opt to make the pick regardless of the price.

The board would be wise to make the selection in a publicized public vote. Like future meetings of the advisory panel, all aspects of this process must remain front and center.

Ultimately it’s the supervisors who will approve the new grow rules. The consultant they pick to guide the process will play a major role, though, and it’s imperative the right person gets the job.

One factor supervisors will weigh is whether the consultant should come from within Nevada County.

A local would bring an intimate knowledge of our history and people, and have a clear vision for the direction we should go based on the road we’ve traveled.

A group from outside the county could bring a fresh perspective and, potentially, the experience of working in other counties and states.

Regardless of who’s chosen, our community must play its part as well. If we want the next book we give to our eighth grade students to reflect the best of us, we must get involved. Supervisors can open these proceedings to the public, but it’s our job to show up and be heard.

Some want large outdoor grows while others have legitimate concerns about the nuisance cannabis can bring. Protections must exist for children and growers alike. We must ensure supervisors get that message.

This year promises to bring drastic change to Nevada County and the state. The cannabis consultant likely will get the job by March. Developing grow recommendations could take months and involve several meetings.

These tasks are not insurmountable, despite wide divisions that continue to exist in our community. We fractured during the Measure W campaign and persevered. We survived a divisive presidential campaign that reverberated through our country.

We’ll get through what this year brings, and what future years hold. The cannabis industry is coming to California. We have the chance to pen our own story, writing the book that details how we deal with local and state issues that continue to change.

And then, when the time comes, we’ll have a strong story to hand those who come after us.

That is, as long as we take the time to give things a close look.

The weekly Our View column represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.