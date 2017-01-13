Our View: Thanks to those who brave the storms | TheUnion.com

The impact of the storms that swept through western Nevada County this week remains obvious in the downed trees, water damage, mudslides and sinkholes they left behind.

But also apparent in their wake were the emergency efforts of the folks who braved the storms while the rest of us battened down the hatches.

Whether PG&E personnel working to restore power in dozens of outages, Caltrans crews clearing the roadways of snow and debris or our first responders saving lives in a swift water rescue, these are the people we count on to come through in some of the most difficult, and sometimes dangerous, situations.

Meanwhile, many of us are safe and warm inside but frustrated our Wi-Fi isn’t working. First World problems, indeed.

In the event of such emergencies, as we struggle with the inconveniences of power outages, impassable roadways or worse, we should not forget those who are out there weathering the storms so that our lives are less impacted.

Of course, when we thank these folks for coming to our aid, they tell us they’re just doing their job. Though true, that shouldn’t mean we take them for granted, along with community members so often seen volunteering to stand shoulder to shoulder with our paid professionals in such tough times.

That was the scene this week at one of our sand bag stations, where people who didn’t have water on the steps of their own home still showed up to help others who did — holding the bags open, shoveling the sand inside, tying them up and toting them to the trucks. Those lending a hand worked to help everyone else, and all while it rained down hard.

We saw such a spirit in the firefighter wading through a flooded Combie Road to help a stranded motorist move a vehicle to dry land, as well as the driver who grabbed his chain saw from his truck to cut back a fallen tree from the road so folks could be on their way. Likewise, the community continues to roll up its sleeves in rallying to help the owners and workers of Lefty’s Grill in Nevada City, which sustained substantial damage due to a swollen Deer Creek’s waters.

Such cooperation in the face of adversity and challenge helps us to see the goodness in ourselves and others. And it warms our hearts to see our community come together in support of those in need, as well as those providing the help necessary.

We owe them a great deal of gratitude, whether their service is actually part of their job or just their generous nature as citizens.

The weekly Our View column represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.