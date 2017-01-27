Our View: Let’s take another look at our road maintenance | TheUnion.com

Reasonable adults can disagree, and they do, on the function of government.

Some responsibilities, however, are part of government’s DNA. It’s those core duties we point to when we loudly proclaim “The government oughta do something about this!”

Infrastructure is one of those key duties. Our roads, bridges and drainage systems were severely impacted this month by storms our community hasn’t seen for some 20 years.

The rains flooded roads and swelled rivers. Portions of Maybert Road, near Washington, washed away. Sinkholes opened in Grass Valley and Nevada City, further impacting our roads.

Hopefully we won’t see rain like that for another 20 years. We’d have trouble affording the patch job.

Nevada County officials estimate the cost of repairs from the recent spate of storms at $1.2 million, cash that will come from the county’s annual gas tax revenues and other local sources.

It’s possible the county will get some state funding, though they don’t yet know how much.

The $1.2 million price tag came just days after the county said it would perform no preventative maintenance on its roads for five years.

Not the best timing for this decision.

The devil’s in the details when it comes to our roads. Falling gas tax revenue led the county to forego preventative maintenance. Additionally, county officials say our roads are in pretty good shape and they will continue to fix problems like potholes.

This situation sticks our community in a pothole of its own. We should maintain our roads, but we don’t have the cash. The county says it now receives about $1 million less in gas tax revenue than it did in 2008. That’s the money that paid for chip seal and laying new asphalt, both of which are key to maintaining the health of our roads.

There are a few paths we can take from this point. One is staying the course with the decision county staff has made.

Based on the recent storms, we’d only be asking for trouble with that path.

We could return to regular road maintenance, but the money problem remains. If we’re not getting enough from the state, we need to look at ourselves.

That option opens a whole new sinkhole of issues.

Would the Board of Supervisors rearrange its budget to provide the necessary funding for roads? What would our community lose in that case?

Or should we tax ourselves more to ensure road funding exists?

Ask the Higgins Fire District how easy it is to pass such a tax.

The county has 560 miles of road that it maintains. We all use those roads, as do those from outside the county when they pass through our area. Locals and visitors alike rely on the highways, streets and alleys that snake through Nevada County. We must ensure these byways remain in good condition.

There’s no easy answer to this problem, but we believe the Board of Supervisors should revisit the decision to forego preventative road maintenance.

After all, it is their duty.

