Our View: Let’s consolidate our tourism efforts | TheUnion.com

If you skipped this year’s Cornish and Victorian Christmases, you missed out.

The annual events excelled, bringing crowds — and cash — to the downtowns of both Grass Valley and Nevada City.

Every event has its negatives, though. Visiting either, you saw the elephant in downtown: a lack of parking.

Sure, any massive gathering in our towns will clog the available parking spaces. But this issue is bigger than the inability to easily park when Christmas comes to town.

We’ve got too many groups, doing the same thing, from the same area, vying for a piece of the pie. We’d be better served by combining these groups, and our efforts and dollars, to create a more efficient machine.

The parking problem highlights a need for improvements. What worked in the past no longer fits the bill.

We have the goods to draw people, and their dollars, to our community, but we fail to capitalize on it to the fullest extent.

To borrow a phrase, our community needs a “vision thing.”

Not five different visions with numerous groups competing for money. We need one, unified group with the purpose of marketing our community and everything it has to offer.

That group also would push our elected leaders to build upon our successes and invest in our existing infrastructure, like convenient parking, as a means to bring those visitors.

Right now we’ve got the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Grass Valley Downtown Association, the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, the Rough and Ready Chamber of Commerce, the South Nevada County Chamber of Commerce and the Nevada County Regional Chambers of Commerce.

There’s probably some left out of that list. We hope not. There are too many of them already.

The problem with tourism is the same issue this community faces with its special districts. Multiple school and fire districts lead to fragmentation and a fight for public dollars. It’s the same problem our homeless nonprofits and animal rescue groups face daily.

We’ve got too many groups, doing the same thing, from the same area, vying for a piece of the pie. We’d be better served by combining these groups, and our efforts and dollars, to create a more efficient machine.

Accomplishing all that isn’t realistic. People don’t want to give up their fiefs. Others truly believe that the existing system is the best.

There’s room here to disagree. There’s also room to compromise.

Let’s take someone from every group that touches tourism and bring them to the same table. This new group wouldn’t focus on only Grass Valley, Nevada City or Penn Valley, but our county as a whole.

This group would focus on promoting our county’s resources and activities, and on bringing people here to enjoy them. Let’s have bus tours that carry visitors to mining sites and guided walking tours of our amazing hiking trails. Get on a bus that takes you on a wine tour and then delivers you to our historic downtown.

Let that tourism group draw film makers to the area, bringing crews who would spend money sleeping and eating in our community. And then, once they’re gone, we’ll draw more people who come to view what they saw in that movie.

We did that with “The Christmas Card,” a movie that had portions filmed here a decade ago and continues to promote our community each winter. We can do it again.

And let’s ensure that when these visitors come, they see a community that’s unified in its message. The whole county — Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, South County — would have one entity that directs and maintains its tourism and marketing, delivering the message that this is a place to come and enjoy.

And maybe, if we do it right, they’ll come back. But only if we have some decent parking.

The weekly Our View column represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.