Our View: Center for the Arts made right call in canceling Kathy Griffin show | TheUnion.com

Friar Lawrence summed it up nicely: These violent delights have violent ends.

It's past time we — as a community and a nation — took the words of this Shakespearian character to heart and toned down the political rhetoric.

The latest example of violent delights came from Kathy Griffin, a comedian pictured with what appeared to be the bloody, severed head of President Donald Trump. It was enough to get her upcoming Grass Valley show cancelled and could potentially damage her career.

Griffin went too far. She admitted it, and people on both sides of the aisle should too.

The Center for the Arts, which was going to bring Griffin here, rightly cancelled her appearance. It cited safety concerns, saying it's in the best interests of the community to forego the event.

The venue received angry emails. It received threats. Canceling the show is the right call, but it should in no way justify or strengthen those who made threats targeting the Veterans Memorial Building and our community.

Violent words can easily lead to violent acts from either side.

Our country is experiencing a schism. We can argue over the causes of this divide, but few would say we're enjoying an unprecedented era of goodwill and peace.

The last thing we need right now is a self-proclaimed D-list celebrity pouring gasoline on the flames. Instead we should look to our leaders, whether they're political, religious or hail from the entertainment industry, to grab the water buckets and begin dousing the blaze.

Placing the nearsightedness of Griffin aside for a moment, there's the issue of how we should respond to her action. Our reaction is arguably more important than Griffin's picture. It shines a light on our community that others will use to judge us, right or wrong.

The Center for the Arts took the first, right step by canceling the show. Now it's time to take the next steps, the correct steps, and stay on a path that avoids violent words.

Because we know what comes next if we don't.

Here's what happens if we fail to correct our nation's behavior: Some people, albeit a minority, will continue to take advantage of anonymity and social media to propagate extreme views from either political pole.

These extreme views feed our polarization, which in turn affects the chasm between right and left, Republican and Democrat, that's crippling Washington, D.C. Federal legislators, wanting to remain in office, see the actions of their respective bases and change their behavior accordingly.

And the whole cycle continues to worsen until an entertainer takes a photo of herself holding a mock severed head of the president.

This isn't to say that everyone falls into these extremes. There's enough of them, however, that it affects our political discourse and seeps into other aspects of our culture.

We can take Griffin's disgusting act and merely turn it into the latest outrage to gossip about. Alternatively, we can call it what it is — a line in the sand that was crossed — and refuse to accept or condone this behavior, and demand others do the same.

Penning vile emails to the Center for the Arts isn't the answer. Neither is boycotting the venue. It acted swiftly in the wake of Griffin's act and should be commended.

The answer, if we want an end to stunts like Griffin's, is to demand a higher level of accountability in our leaders and ourselves.

Griffin's violent delight was stopped. Let's ensure the next ones are as well.

The weekly Our View column represents the consensus opinion of The Union Editorial Board, a group of editors and writers from The Union, as well as informed community members. Editorial Board member Lynn Wenzel did not participate in the creation of this editorial. Contact the board at EditBoard@TheUnion.com.