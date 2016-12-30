Wreath tampering | TheUnion.com

Every year around this time the Nevada County Republican Women Federated along with the Blue Star Mothers put Memorial Christmas Wreaths on the memorial plaques of soldiers that lost their lives during combat.

The plaques that are placed on the overpasses in Nevada City and Grass Valley hold the names of soldiers that lived here locally. The wreaths are placed in memory of those that gave their all during the Vietnam and Gulf Wars. These wreaths were placed on Dec. 2 and Dec. 12. Four out of the 16 that were placed have been stolen and another one had been tampered with. What kind of person finds the need to disrespect the memory of a soldier who fought for his country?

I am asking the community’s help. As you drive around Nevada City and Grass Valley, if you notice any tampering with these wreaths, that you report it to your local police station. These people are stealing and disrespecting the memory of those who gave their lives.

Suzie James

Nevada City