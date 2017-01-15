Willie Dickerson: Life-saving work | TheUnion.com

Lisa Schliff is right about the importance of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria in ending global poverty (‘Extreme global poverty impacts us all’ by Lisa Schliff, The Union, Dec. 23).

America’s pledge to the Global Fund is dependent on being matched by twice as much coming from other donors, which is happening. The Global Fund will save 8 million more lives, avert 300 million new infections, and continue to strengthen local health care systems in over 100 countries over the next 3 years, if we keep our pledge.

Every year Congress decides on how to spend our taxes and we can have a say in that. We can call or write our senators and representatives and ask them to fund this life-saving work. That is the way a democracy works best.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.