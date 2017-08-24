William Croker: Will they just go away?
August 24, 2017
According to Don Rogers' editorial, if we had just ignored the white supremacy march in Charlottesville, maybe they would just go away without a problem. We tried that with Hitler and millions were killed in Europe before the world intervened.
Should we ignore the bully in the classroom and hope he will go away? Should we ignore what is happening in other parts of the world with dictators, ISIS and others, and hope they will just go away?
When a demonstration such as happened in Charlottesville comes to our county, should we just ignore it and hope it goes away? Bullies, dictators and groups such as the white supremacy movement will continue to agitate, march, confront and conduct violence until they are noticed. We ignore them at our peril.
William Croker
Penn Valley
