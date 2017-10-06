 Wendy Dennis: To the man who found my purse | TheUnion.com

Wendy Dennis: To the man who found my purse

To the gentleman who found my white purse on the overpass by the fairgrounds — you have restored my faith, please get in touch.

I'd like to personally thank you, please email kfowler@theunion.com because I would like to get in touch with you.

Wendy Dennis

Nevada County

Go back to article