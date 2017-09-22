Walt Strony: Texas hurricane fundraiser nets $12K-plus

Thank you, western Nevada County! Peace Lutheran Church's appeal on behalf of Texas hurricane victims raised $12,253!

Nearly $8,000 was raised during a recent concert at Peace Lutheran in Grass Valley. Thank you to 31 musicians who performed, including the Grass Valley Male Voice Choir. More donations came through our congregation, online donations and checks sent by mail.

Thank you, local media and Music in the Mountains, for publicizing this effort.

Texans now are rebuilding, a years-long process impacted by more disasters in the region. So, our fundraising drive is by no means complete! Please visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org to donate at our secure website.

Your generosity shows that what unites us is greater than what divides us.

Walt Strony, organist

Peace Lutheran Church