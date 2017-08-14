Vince Alcantar: Socratic ‘absolute equality’

In reply to Tim McCall's opinion piece on the United Nations, thank you for giving the UN its due.

The UN works only in accordance to its member nations and generally respects each country's sovereignty and rights. Resolutions by the UN are often more as guidelines. I think that a country's gun rights are safe, especially with the U.S. veto.

As we speak, the UN is working advocating "equal rights" all around the world, especially for women and children (UNICEF) and minorities as noted below. I am part Native American and especially appreciate the following excerpts:

Minority Rights Group International: UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

"Guided by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations … Affirming that indigenous peoples are equal to all other peoples, while recognizing the right of all peoples to be different … Affirming further that all doctrines, policies and practices based on or advocating superiority of peoples or individuals on the basis of national origin or racial, religious, ethnic or cultural differences are racist, scientifically false, legally invalid, morally condemnable and socially unjust."

Wow! If only!

Vince Alcantar

Nevada City