Uli Paulin: We can do better than simply ‘tolerate’ one another

"It's difficult to tolerate your behavior at the dinner table." Toleration, from Latin "to suffer" is part of this year's theme of the Constitution Day Parade "Truth — Liberty — Toleration" and paired with the image of George Washington on the parade pamphlet.

Some may think of toleration as synonym for acceptance and equality. But George Washington himself issued this warning about its shortfall: "It is now no more that toleration is spoken of, as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people, that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights. For happily the government of the United States which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance requires only that those who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens, in giving it on all occasions their effectual support."

So when we welcome diversity including diversity of opinion, let's set the goal high and seek dialogue and understanding where we can rather than just suffering each other. And when it comes to our rights as minorities, let's not wait until the last person has decided to "tolerate" us.

With George Washington's encouragement let's parade for justice and equality for all, celebrate our liberty and diversity and as good citizens defend those unalienable rights we should all be able to enjoy. Happy Constitution Day!

Uli Paulin

Nevada City