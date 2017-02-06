Trump — hardly a president for all Americans | TheUnion.com

Resist Donald Trump! Take action to point out his daily lies and hypocrisy; he deserves nothing less. From his first day in office when he promised to be a president for all Americans, he has continued to appeal to the Republican religious base as he trumps his facade to unify the nation.

The recent headline: “Trump vows to repeal political limits on churches,” warns that religious freedom is under attack (lie). Trump wants to make it possible for pastors to endorse candidates from the pulpit. That’s all fine and good, Donald, if you vow also to take away the churches’ cozy little tax-exempt status. If churches are going to play in the political ballpark they need to pay taxes just like everyone else. Churches have enjoyed a free ride at taxpayers’ expense way too long.

Ron Lowe

Nevada City