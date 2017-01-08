Tony Rohl: Nothing to fear | TheUnion.com

“Trump’s finger on the nuclear trigger is a terrifying prospect,” says columnist Amy Goodman. She further says that it’s the anti-nuclear movement that needs to go on high alert to make sure that trigger never gets pulled.

Where in the world does an anti-nuclear movement exist? Nowhere does such a movement exist other than among the left wing anti-American pacifists in America. As for Trump starting a nuclear war, I go back to what I told my young children in the 1960s. Dictators don’t want to give up their lifestyles in a nuclear conflict.

The president elect’s lifestyle pales in comparison to that of the dictators in Russia and China. They have no interest in a war that might end it. They steal from their own citizens to enrich themselves and their cronies. Trump Tower isn’t even close to the opulence they enjoy. They also share in common a power no American president enjoys; the power of life or death against their political opponents.

I encourage the people cowering in fear of a Trump presidency that in the words of FDR, “There is nothing to fear but fear itself.”

Tony Rohl

Grass Valley