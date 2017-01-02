Tom Wolfe: Kudos to Nevada County Department of Public Works/Transportation | TheUnion.com

After the big rains on Dec. 9 and 10, Squirrel Creek changed its course to flow over Valley Drive. The water was flowing over a foot deep across Valley Drive and virtually no water was flowing under the bridge on Valley Drive over Squirrel Creek. Nevada County Public Works placed warning signs Saturday and on Monday and Tuesday on through early Wednesday and they dug a diversion channel, repaired the breech in Squirrel Creek, and fixed Valley Drive.

Thanks and way to go!

Tom Wolfe

Rough and Ready