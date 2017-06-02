Tom Behlmer: Vote LaMalfa out in 2018 | TheUnion.com

In March, I wrote about Congressman LaMalfa's voting record which favored corporate interests over public rights and safety. Here are unfortunately more votes against the public interest:

He voted three times to stop a proposal requiring Donald Trump to release his tax returns. All presidents going back to Richard Nixon have released their tax returns.

He voted to repeal rules requiring oil companies to disclose payments to foreign governments in exchange for mining or drilling rights. Rule was meant to prevent corruption.

He voted to weaken rules prohibiting telecommunications companies from selling consumers on line data like their browsing history.

In 2015, he voted to kill via H.R. 1090 of the 114 Congress, the fiduciary rule that would have required investment advisors to act in the best interest of the client. This rule was meant to protect investors.

He voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Health care provided by ACA was partially financed by taxes on upper income tax payers. If passed in current form, it will provide a tax cut for the wealthy.

If this makes you angry, keep this for the next opportunity to vote LaMalfa out in November 2018.

Tom Behlmer

Grass Valley