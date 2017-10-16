Tom Behlmer: More of the same from Congressman LaMalfa

Our congressman, Doug LaMalfa, voted against using funds to enforce rules limiting methane emissions (H.R. 3354, amendment 368).

Why is this important? Methane is a very strong green house gas that contributes to global warming. It is much more potent than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere.

Without funds to enforce the rules limiting methane, enforcement is weakened. Who benefits from weak enforcement? Fossil fuel companies. Methane can leak from pipelines or oil and gas drilling sites. Limiting methane emissions raises their cost of business while the adverse affects of global warming are borne by all of us.

Once again our congressman is putting corporate interests before public interests. Earlier this year he voted to allow coal companies to release mining waste into streams. I am glad we do not have coal mines near our rivers.

If the above agitates you, then vote against him in 2018.

If you did not vote in the last congressional election, please consider doing so in 2018. LaMalfa won by a wide margin in 2016 so his next opponent has an uphill battle and needs every vote.

Tom Behlmer

Grass Valley