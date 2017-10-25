Tom Atkinson: Political cartoon missed the mark

I was puzzled by the political cartoon in the Oct. 19 edition of The Union that showed Bill and Hillary Clinton sitting on a pile of money labeled "corruption" holding bags labeled "Russian," "Uranium" and "Deal."

Even though I consider myself a fairly well-informed person, I had no idea what the cartoon was referencing so I did some research. What I found is that the allegations of corruption came from known Clinton haters such as Sean Hannity and Breitbart News and have been thoroughly debunked.

I found the research done by Snopes.com, which is the oldest and largest fact-checking site on the internet, to be particularly informative. Their conclusions are 1.) the vast majority of the donations were made outside of the time period of the uranium sale review; and, 2.) Hillary Clinton was one of nine cabinet members that reviewed the transaction and did not have the authority to approve nor veto the transaction. In short, no payments were made to influence an authority Secretary Clinton didn't have.

I look to The Union to be a reliable, accurate news source. I'm afraid you missed the mark on this one.

Tom Atkinson

Lake of the Pines