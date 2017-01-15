Timothy Wilson: Climate change impacting water supply | TheUnion.com

In your coverage of water issues, you have a responsibility to address climate change as it is one of the largest factors impacting our water supply.

By incorporating climate science into water management, we can build a more resilient water system that meets our needs into the future. As global temperatures rise, more of California’s precipitation falls as rain rather than snow, making our current water storage and transportation system increasingly obsolete. Scientific evidence shows that droughts are likely to become more frequent with less snowpack and higher temperatures due to global warming.

Your readers should be informed of this important information.

Mr. Timothy Wilson

Poway, Calif.