Tim Stokes: We are better than this | TheUnion.com

I didn’t watch coverage of the inauguration. Instead I dragged out my dog-eared copy of “Democracy in America” by Alexis De Tocqueville and searched for scraps of integrity.

If we are to regain our world stature and achieve “wholeness,” there is much work to be done. We can do a lot locally to heal the rifts that separate us, and that is a noble cause. But the Body Politic, comprised of disparate localities needs, it seems to me, to reconnect with our rooted self-definition. We are better than this.

Tim Stokes

Grass Valley