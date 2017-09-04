Tim Collins: Jessica Holcombe for Congress
September 4, 2017
Recently my wife and I met Jessica Holcombe, a 43-year-old woman, who is running for LaMalfa's seat in Congress in the 2018 election. Jessica is energetic, optimistic and well-informed on issues important to District 1. We liked Jessica's openness and her genuine personality.
A graduate from Georgetown University, she received her law degree and MBA from the University of California, Davis. As a business law attorney, Jessica had an appreciation for fiscal discipline while she spoke about job training, water conservation, child care, management of our forests, and much more.
It's the second time we've seen her at meet-and-greets and we're impressed. We usually don't do politics, but this time is different. I recommend following Jessica Holcombe for Congress on Facebook. She will be speaking at local events in our area soon. We should at least know the candidates before we do our civic duty and vote.
Tim Collins
Grass Valley
