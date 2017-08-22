Thomas Davis: Trash talk

I spent the last hour or so walking down Newtown Road near my house and in one-half mile picked up a grocery bag and a bucket full of trash (the bucket was part of the trash and I repurposed it).

What is sad is that I did the same thing a few months ago so that all of this trash was dumped in the last five or six months.

We live in a beautiful area and is a shame that some people feel that it is OK to throw trash out of their car or truck window with no thought of the results. Please keep a trash bag in your vehicle and dispose of your trash properly. You would not like it if someone threw their trash on your yard and I feel the same about the public highways.

Thomas Davis

Nevada City