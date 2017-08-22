Thomas Davis: Trash talk
August 22, 2017
I spent the last hour or so walking down Newtown Road near my house and in one-half mile picked up a grocery bag and a bucket full of trash (the bucket was part of the trash and I repurposed it).
What is sad is that I did the same thing a few months ago so that all of this trash was dumped in the last five or six months.
We live in a beautiful area and is a shame that some people feel that it is OK to throw trash out of their car or truck window with no thought of the results. Please keep a trash bag in your vehicle and dispose of your trash properly. You would not like it if someone threw their trash on your yard and I feel the same about the public highways.
Thomas Davis
Nevada City
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County coroner: San Francisco man disappears while swimming in South Yuba River
- Love at first bite: A chance pit stop on a country road turned into a booming business for Ajay Avery
- Nevada County coroner: Homicide victim Brian Sharp had meth in his system
- Conner Milkey accused in 2016 death of Nevada County Jail inmate
- Felony manslaughter filed in fatal Grass Valley ATV crash