The Union recently published an article about the 2017 Cat Crisis campaign that Sammie's Friends is spearheading.

I'd like to clarify a couple things about this program. First, this campaign is not just for spaying/neutering feral cats — it is aimed at all cats including your domestic, tame house cat.

Second, it is also not just for low-income families. It is for all families in need of spaying/neutering. If you need assistance, this fund will pay for the altering of your cat. Call a local veterinarian and ask if the "2017 Cat Crisis" fund can pay for it and make your appointment.

We have a "matching" fund set up — all donations will be matched 'dollar for dollar' up to $50,000 through September. This fund pays for the services of our local veterinarians.

Please contribute by bringing a check into Sammie's Nifty Thrift Shop (627 E. Main St., Grass Valley) or the Nevada County Animal Shelter on McCourtney Road; donate on Sammiesfriends.org through PayPal; mail a check to Sammie's Friends (128 High St., Grass Valley, 95945); or contribute to "The 2017 Nevada County Cat Crisis" at our GoFundMe.com account.

Joanne Castles

Recommended Stories For You

Sammie's Friends board member