Terry McLaughlin: Thank you for fair coverage | TheUnion.com

Kudos to The Union and new City Editor Ross Maak, for covering the Walk For Life West Coast in San Francisco on Jan. 21, in support of the rights of the unborn.

You are among one of the very few in the media to cover this event, which drew a diverse, multi-cultural crowd of about 50,000 people of all ages, and from all over the West Coast and Midwest. Although this event was over-shadowed by the pro-abortion Women’s March, your fair coverage represents what honest journalism is all about. Thank you!

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Nevada City, writes a twice monthly column for The Union.