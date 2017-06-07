Terry Edwards: Teen driving program a success | TheUnion.com

Terry Edwards: Teen driving program a success
June 7, 2017
On behalf of the Roamin' Angels Car Club I want to thank Jim and Judy Simon and their entire staff at Big "A" Root Beer Drive-In; Bart Riebe and Jay Cooper of Riebe's Auto Parts; Bill McAnally and BMR Racing; the Grass Valley CHP; the Grass Valley Police Department; and all of many other sponsors, contributors and volunteers for their contributions and support to the recent "Survive the Drive" program.
About 30 high school aged drivers participated in this unique and nationally recognized driving skills program that was conducted at the All American Raceway in Roseville on May 25. These students learned the impact of driving on today's roads and the critical need to stay focused. They hear what can happen if they take their eyes of the road for even a few seconds. Next they got actual behind the wheel driving instruction at seven stations around the raceway, each devoted to a specific area of concern including car inspection, blind spots, braking, backing up and avoiding a deer in the road.
Impact Teens Driving provided the classroom instruction while BMR Racing provided the professional drivers. The Roamin' Angels recruited the students and provided volunteers. Thanks to everyone.
Terry Edwards, president
Roamin' Angels Car Club
