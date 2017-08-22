Terri Kopp: Thanks, Ray
August 22, 2017
There is a reason people advocate shopping locally!
When I had a slight problem with a product from Byers, I called Mr. Ray Byers. The response was better than I could have expected. Mr. Byers himself came out and, after diagnosing the problem, he brought out two professional workers who explained the problem and how best to fix it.
Knowing the extent of his many-faceted business, it was refreshing to realize that even the "little guy" was treated to the best work available.
Thank you, Ray!
Terri Kopp
Penn Valley
