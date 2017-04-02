Susan Tomlin: Liberal bias in opinion page column | TheUnion.com

I didn't think I could be any more disgusted by the liberal views in the Ideas & Opinions section of The Union.

Then I read the column in the March 22 edition titled "The Budget of Death" and could not believe that the columnist was inserting quotes from the Bible, believing these quotes would most certainly convince people that her erroneous conclusions and scare tactics were the gospel. There are so many examples of liberal bias in this column, and I can't help wondering if she favors abortion and what quote from the Bible covers that subject.

President Trump is trying to protect us from terrorists and working hard to put together a health-care plan for all. I challenge all you liberals to step out of your bubble into the real world. If you continue to prevent him from doing his job, we will all pay very dearly for your actions. The horror of "911" brought you all to your senses for a short time, but then you went right back to criticizing and demonizing the conservative party in power.

Wise up, and let us work together to keep our country strong and our citizens safe! Please!

Susan Tomlin

Penn Valley