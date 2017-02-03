Susan Rogers: Fowler Center helps fire safety | TheUnion.com

The residents of the Glenwood-Maidu FireWise Community would like to thank Gary Fowler and his business partners at the Fowler Center for taking responsibility for clearing and maintaining an area behind the shopping center that has been overgrown for many years.

The dried grass and thick, overgrown brush presented a fire hazard at the entrance to our neighborhood (which is also our only exit during a fire emergency). The brushy overgrowth had also attracted homeless persons due to its proximity close to Nevada City Highway and fast food restaurants, and this increased the risk of fire.

We’ve been thrilled to see Cathy D’s red landscaping trucks on the road doing the work. This is a major step forward in fire safety for the more than 70 households behind the shopping center, and we are grateful to the Fowler Center for being such good neighbors.

Susan Rogers, coordinator

Glenwood-Maidu FireWise Community