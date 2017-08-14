Susan Kane: North Star conservancy’s hoedown a hit

The Board of Directors of the North Star Historic Conservancy would like to thank our annual sponsors, volunteers, and supporters of this year's major fundraiser, Country Hoedown at The North Star House.

Attendees kicked up their heels, enjoyed the music of Chris Crockett, and "country" danced with Jamie Hogan. A delicious dinner was provided by Caramelized Catering, Paulette's Country Kitchen and Bent Metal Winery.

The Conservancy is a nonprofit organization established to restore and rehabilitate the historic Julia Morgan North Star House and property for public use. Considerable progress has been made thanks to donations of funds, materials and labor. We are proud to have the following annual sponsors: B & C True Value Hardware, Byers Leaf Guard, C & D Contractors, Charles Hart, EA, Charles and Mary Brock, Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty, David Wright Architect, Lincoln & Long Engineering, Mimi Simmons, Century 21 Cornerstone Realty, The Real Graphic Source, Sierra Solar Systems, SPD Markets, Telestream, and Peters' Well Drilling.

If you wish further information, to make a contribution, or to volunteer, please contact http://www.thenorthstarhouse.org or telephone 530-477-7126.

Susan Kane

North Star Historic Conservancy